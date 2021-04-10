Another KP doctor plunges to Covid taking provincial toll to 56

PESHAWAR: As the death of another front-line warrior in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province marks a terrible incident on Saturday, as Major Doctor Javed Iqbal has plunged to Covid-19 virus, the provincial toll of doctors has reached 56, ARY News reported.

The provincial doctors association of KP announced the total deaths of medical practitioners due to Covid now stands at 56.

The deceased Maj Dr Javed Iqbal, who was posted in CMH Hospital Bannu, died due to the infection, the KP association confirmed today.

This follows the death of another KP front-liner who died infected with the same pandemic yesterday.

READ: Death of KP paediatrician due to Covid takes doctor toll to 55

Yesterday it was reported in an appalling news development to have eventuated, a front-line warrior against the global pandemic COVID-19, paediatrician Dr Hakeem Shah has died of the infection.

The total number of Covid casualties amongst the doctors has reached 55 after the paediatrician’s death, confirmed the Provincial Doctors Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Shah was posted in the Peshawar Cantt General Hospital as a children’s disease specialist and had contracted the virus, the association confirmed.

