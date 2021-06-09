Dr Faisal reviews COVID-19 screening process at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday visited Islamabad International Airport and examined screening and testing process of the inbound passengers amid COVID-19 threat, ARY News reported.

Dr Faisal Sultan along with the federal health secretary visited the airport to review the screening process. Speaking on the ocassion, the SAPM said steps are being ensured to detect COVID-19 among inbound passengers landing at Islamabad airport.

He said that the staff of the central health establishment is working day and night in fighting the pandemic. Dr Sultan also urged the masses to stick to the coronavirus-related health guidelines.

“Use facemasks and get vaccine jabs.”

Read more: Integrated mechanism devised to detect travellers carrying COVID-19, NCOC told

On Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed that an integrated mechanism had been devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman which was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

After reviewing the statistics of coronavirus cases, the NCOC session expressed satisfaction over the overall situation of the pandemic.

