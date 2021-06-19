Pakistan has a stock of over 1mn doses of COVID vaccine: Dr Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to stem speculations regarding the shortage of COVID vaccines in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that they currently have over 1 million doses of the COVID jabs in stock, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share figures on the COVID vaccine, Dr. Faisal Sultan said that other than the availability of over a million doses, they expect new batches of doses between 20 to 30 June.

He said that they would be receiving 1.55 million doses on 20 June, 2.5 million jabs on 22 June, and two to three million vaccines in addition to 400,000 Pakvac to be received between 23 to 30 June.

Available doses countrywide over 1 million Anticipated June arrivals:- 20th 1.55 million

22nd 2.5 million

23 to 30th 2-3 million + 400,000 Pakvac (Cansino) Therefore any pressure in the system & local/distribution issues will be eased by Mon/Tue, inshallah — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) June 19, 2021



“Any pressure in the system and local distribution issues will be eased by Monday or Tuesday, inshallah,” he said.

He further shared the number of doses given to the public during the last three days saying that 226,000 doses were administered on June 18, followed by 266,000 jabs on 266,000 on June 17 and 416,000 on June 16.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday chaired a high-level session to review measures for ensuring the availability of the COVID vaccine across the country.

Asad Umar while briefing the session said that steps are being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. All countries are adopting measures for ensuring the availability of vaccines. He added that the country is facing a financial load of payments for advanced vaccine supplies.

