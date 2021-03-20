‘Strong prosecution under Buzdar-led Punjab resulted in gang-rape verdict’

LAHORE: The special assistant to the chief minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday over the death sentence in the link road gang rape case that the praise-worthy leadership of Usman Buzdar in the province led to the logical verdict of brutality played out last year, ARY News reported.

وزیراعلی پنجاب عثمان بزدار کی قیادت میں پنجاب حکومت، قانون نافذ کرنے والے اداروں اور پراسیکیوشن کی انتھک محنت سے موٹروے پر خاتون سے زیادتی کیس میں ملوث وحشی درندوں کو نشان عبرت بنانے کا وعدہ پورا! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 20, 2021

She said in a tweet from her official handle, that it was due to strong and tireless prosecution from the law enforcement institutions in Punjab under the leadership of Buzdar that promise of justice made to the nation has been realized.

خاتون کو زیادتی کا نشانہ بنانے والے وحشی درندوں عابد ملہی اور شفقت

کو سزائے موت کا فیصلہ قانون کی عملداری اور ایسے انسانیت سوز واقعات کی روک تھام میں معاون ثابت ہوگا۔ تحریک انصاف حکومت کا ایسے غیرانسانی رویوں پر موقف بہت واضح ہے۔ ہم ہمیشہ مظلوم کے ساتھ کھڑے ہونگے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 20, 2021

We made an example out of the barbaric perpetrators who sexually abused the victim before on the Lahore Motorway.

Her tweets came following a development earlier today when an anti-terrorism court sentenced two suspects involved in the link road gang rape case, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who heard the case at the Camp Jail.

