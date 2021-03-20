‘Strong prosecution under Buzdar-led Punjab resulted in gang-rape verdict’

Web Analytics
LAHORE: The special assistant to the chief minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Saturday over the death sentence in the link road gang rape case that the praise-worthy leadership of Usman Buzdar in the province led to the logical verdict of brutality played out last year, ARY News reported.

She said in a tweet from her official handle, that it was due to strong and tireless prosecution from the law enforcement institutions in Punjab under the leadership of Buzdar that promise of justice made to the nation has been realized.

We made an example out of the barbaric perpetrators who sexually abused the victim before on the Lahore Motorway.

READ: Link Road gang rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death

Her tweets came following a development earlier today when an anti-terrorism court sentenced two suspects involved in the link road gang rape case, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who heard the case at the Camp Jail.

