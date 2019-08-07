Dr Ishrat Hussain calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office on Wednesday.

Both leaders discussed matters related to reforms in different public institutions.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and updated him over the ongoing cleanliness drive in Karachi.

During the meeting, Zaidi also apprised the prime minister about the problems being faced by the residents of Karachi due to poor drainage.

Following the meeting, Ali Zaidi took to twitter and wrote: “Just gave a detailed brief to the Prime Minister on the LetsCleanKHI initiative. He has directed me to be hands-on until we accomplish this mammoth task.”

Comments

comments