Dr Javed Akram announces to setup hospital along LoC

LAHORE: Pakistani doctor professor Javed Akram has announced to setup a hospital along Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Dr. Javed after visiting AJK along with the delegation of Pakistani doctors.

Dr. Akram said the hospital is being setup with the help of Pakistan army with an aim to provide instant medical facilities to the people who usually get injured in cross-border firing by India.

Detailing about the hospital, he said 11 doctors will be present in the proposed three shifts in the hospital to attend the patients.

Earlier on August 30, Pakistani doctors had taken a great initiative to support people suffering miserable situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by announcing to cross the ceasefire line for providing medical services to Kashmiris.

Read more: Pakistani doctors announce to cross LoC for helping Kashmiris in IoK

The brave decision was jointly announced by the physicians of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) when the whole nation was showing solidarity with Kashmir.

Doctors had also written a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for seeking permission to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to serve humanity under the UNSC’s Reference 2417.

