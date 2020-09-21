KARACHI: After the escape of two suspects from City Court on Monday as they were denied bail in Dr Maha death case, the Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation South suspended Sub-Inspector Investigation over negligence, ARY News reported.

According to details, both accused in Dr Maha case, Junaid and Waqas appeared in court to hear the verdict on bail petition.

As the hearing went underway, the court rejected bail plea of both accused Junaid and Waqas in Dr Maha Shah murder case. The court had reserved the verdict on previous hearing.

Junaid was caught in a rickshaw fleeing the courtroom and he claimed that he had given Rs100,000 to the investigation officer to allow him to flee.

READ: Dr Maha death case: Suspects flee court after bail rejected

To which the SSP suspended his sub-ordinate sub-inspector Sharafat citing his negligence and recklessness in an under investigation case.

The Police are on a hunt for the suspects that have fled the courtroom, in order to develop on its probe in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the female doctor had apparently died by suicide after shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19.

Comments

comments