People’s Party’s founding member Dr Mubashir Hassan passes away

Dr Mubashir Hassan Death

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party’s one of the founding members Dr Mubashir Hassan 98, passed away at a hospital of Lahore on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

He was admitted at a hospital after feeling unwell today.

Dr. Mubashir Hassan was a close aide of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The People’s Party was founded at the residence of Mubashir Hassan back in 1967.

He was named the first president of Pakistan People’s Party’s Lahore chapter.

He was installed as Pakistan’s finance minister and said to be one of the architects of the economic polices of Bhutto government, when the PPP came to power after winning the general elections.

Veteran PPP leader was author of several books including ‘Birds of the Indus’ and ‘The Mirage of Power’.

He is said to have arranged a meeting of Dr. Abdul Qadeer, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders have expressed their sorrow over the demise of Dr Mubashir Hassan and condoled with his family members.

