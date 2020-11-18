Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry removed from NICVD after ‘expiry of contract’  

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has removed surgeon, Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry, from the health institute citing the culmination of his contract, ARY NEWS reported.

The NICVD spokesman said that Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry’s contract expired therefore Dr. Asad Bilal Awan who is the senior-most surgeon in the department has been given the acting charge of the head of the Cardiac Surgery.

However, Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry denied the claims made by the NICVD spokesman and said that his contract was going to expire on 31 December 2022.

“I was not given any notice regarding the culmination of my contract with the NICVD,” said the surgeon, who has been awarded Sitara-e-Pakistan for his services in the medical field.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) across Sindh were postponed for a week after another doctor and a score of staff tested positive for the COVID-19 on November 16.

According to Head of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Pervaiz, all the scheduled operations have been cancelled for a week at all centres of the NICVD across the province after the emergence of a number of COVID-19 cases.

He said that decision has been taken to protect patients and the staff of the NICVD from the deadly virus.

Dr Pervaiz further said that so far three doctors and two patients have been tested positive for the coronavirus at the Karachi centre. The COVID-19 positive staff has quarantined himself at their homes, he added.

