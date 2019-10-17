Dr Sania Nishtar awarded honorary degree by Kings College London

LONDON: Kings College, London has conferred the prestigious Doctorate of Science Honoris Causa on Dr Sania Nishtar.

According to a statement, “King’s College, London conferred the prestigious Doctor of Science Honoris Causa on Dr. Sania Nishtar on 16 October 2019. Dr. Sania Nishtar is a King’s alumna, and already has a Ph.D. from King’s College.”

This honour was conferred upon her for her work and contribution in global health and development, said a statement.

Sania Nishtar is the only Pakistani woman with both a Ph.D and a D.Sc. According to the Rt. Hon the Lord Geidt, Chairman of Kings College, London “honorary degrees are conferred by Kings on persons of conspicuous merit and the highest distinction.

Honorary Graduands have no formal duties as such, but may, of course, contribute to the life of the University by sharing experiences and expertise or engaging socially”.

Dr Nishtar received her degree in person in London. Talking to the press she said, “she is deeply humbled”.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria congratulated Dr Nishtar on prestigious award

