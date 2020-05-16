KARACHI: Husband of Dr Seemi Jamali, Executive Director and Head of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, renowned surgeon Dr A R Jamali was also serving at the JPMC when he tested positive for coronavirus. He is shifted to a quarantine facility of a private hospital in the city.

Dr Seemi Jamali has also confirmed the reports that his husband has contracted the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that health professionals are on the frontline to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and had suffered most from the virus due to their maximum exposure to the patients.

According to a report on May 07, in yet another stark day for health workers fighting COVID-19, at least 142 medics contracted coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

Overall 668 of them currently remain affected from it after today’s biggest jump in a day, the report read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government decided to provide a special allowance to the employees of the provincial health ministry in acknowledgement of their services during COVID-19 pandemic on April 28.

A summary in this regard has been forwarded to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the secretary health for final nod.

The ministry said that the services of the doctors while tackling the pandemic were extra ordinary and therefore they should be given an extra allowance for it.

Other paramedical staff has also played its pivotal role in dealing with the COVID-19, the summary said while also recommending a special allowance for them. The chief minister Sindh has also lauded the medics and said they were the frontline soldiers in their fight against the infection.

