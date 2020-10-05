PM appoints Dr Waqar Masood as special assistant on revenue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood as his Special Assistant on Revenue, ARY News reported.

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood has been given the status of Minister of State, the PM Office said.

Having done Ph.D in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan has a wide-ranging experience of working with both public and private sectors.

Read More: Tabish Gauhar appointed Special Assistant to PM for Power

He also has the experience of teaching macroeconomics at graduate level at Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Comments

comments