LAHORE: Showing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases in Punjab, the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed to launch an anti-dengue awareness campaign across the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the minister in her statement directed to launch the awareness drive against dengue fever and expedite indoor surveillance.

The health minister said awareness campaigns should also be launched at various educational institutions across the province. Special dengue surveillance campaign should be carried out in under-construction buildings, godowns, graveyards and other places in the district and household indoor and outdoor survey should also be carried out effectively.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid warns against hike in dengue fever cases

Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that strict action would be taken against those who will show any negligence in anti-dengue campaign. “Commissioners, DCs should take stern actions against those who fail to report dengue larvae.”

Furthermore, DG health has been directed to monitor the awareness drive from the Taluka Headquarter Hospitals.

Dengue is the world’s fastest-spreading mosquito-borne disease. It causes flu-like symptoms and a severe form of it can result in internal bleeding. There is no specific treatment and no vaccine available yet.

Comments

comments