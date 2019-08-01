Dr. Yasmin Rashid meets PM Imran Khan to discuss healthcare in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister for Health, Yasmin Rashid called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a meeting over the current situation of the discipline in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rashid apprised the Prime Minister about the overall healthcare situation in the largest province of Pakistan and also detailed the efforts being made in the discipline for bettering them and increasing their efficiency and performance.

Tweeting about the meeting, Dr. Rashid said: ” Had a meeting with the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. There was a detailed discussion on the initiatives of @HealthPunjabGov and how we are working on improving healthcare for a common man.”

Earlier on July 30, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that the provincial government was making efforts to shift all public hospitals to solar energy.

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, presiding over the 13th syndicate meeting held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Dr. Yasmin said that every possible facility will be provided at Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital.

On the occasion, the health minister was briefed about design and all other matters of new state of the art Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital. Installation of new tube-well in FJMU is also approved to ensure the supply of clean water.

Dr. Yasmin also announced to switch the university to solar energy. The minister further said that their government was inherited loans over Rs100 bn by the former corrupt rulers.

Earlier on July 2, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to shift 10,800 government schools to solar energy in south Punjab.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar had directed to complete the process by December this year adding that solar-based electricity will be provided to such far-flung areas where transmission lines were not available.

