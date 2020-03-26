LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has on Thursday urged masses to follow precautionary measures in order to get themselves saved from the coronavirus.

This she said during her media interaction after visiting medical facility built at the Expo Center to treat coronavirus patients in case of any outbreak.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the provincial government is striving hard to boost its capacity to deal with the pandemic.

The minister said a quarantine facility in Kalu Shah Kaku can entertain 1,200 patients. Replying to a question, miss Rashid said, CM Usman Buzdar is satisfied with the arrangements taken by his provincial government in the wake of the coronavirus.

She said it is necessary for the masses to stay at their homes as this is the only way to halt the spread of the pandemic and save yourself from exposing to it.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved to establish 900-bed special field hospital at Lahore Expo Center in fight against coronavirus.

The decision was taken in cabinet committee meeting chaired by CM Buzdar.

The chief minister had directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo center.

