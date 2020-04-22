Dr Yasmin Rashid visits Rajanpur quarantine centre

RAJANPUR: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday visited quarantine centre Rajanpur to inspect the treatment being provided to the coronavirus patients.

Speaking to the media, after inspecting the centre, Dr Yasmin Rashid said out of 60 out of 85 patients admitted in the quarantine centre in Rajanpur have recovered and 25 patients are currently under treatment.

She said efforts are underway to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests per day in the province.

The minister also lauded the spirit of the doctors and the paramedical staff fighting against the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 9,749 after 533 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 4,328 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 3,053 in Sindh, 1345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 495 in Balochistan, 283 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 194 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

2,156 patients have recovered from the disease, while 17 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 209.

