KARACHI: Orthopaedic surgeon Prof Dr Yunis Soomro died from coronavirus at a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

He was known as a pioneer in the Russian Ilizarov limb-lengthening technique in orthopaedic surgery in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) general secretary, Dr Yunis Soomro was on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. He was a professor at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the orthopaedic surgeon and extended condolence to the bereaved family.

Earlier today, Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha died days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past few days after he was diagnosed with the virus.

More than 50 healthcare workers, including doctors, have lost their lives due to the deadly disease in Pakistan. As many as 5,367 healthcare providers had contracted the viral infection by June 30, according to health officials.

2,798 had been cured and 2,569 healthcare providers were still under treatment at hospitals or were in self-isolation at their homes.

