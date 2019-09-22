ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday night paid surprise visits to the government hospitals in order to review facilities at dengue wards, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson to Dr Zafar Mirza said that the special assistant visited Federal General Hospital (FGH), Poly Clinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) hospitals where he reviewed medical facilities being given to the patients admitted to the dengue wards.

The head of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Hospital apprised Dr Zafar Mirza regarding the establishment of 20-bed dengue ward. After the briefing, Dr Mirza ordered PIMS Hospital administration to transfer dengue patients to NIRM.

Dr Mirza also met patients at NIRM Hospital and inquired about their health. He also expressed satisfaction over the available medical facilities and asked hospital administration to ensure free medical treatment to the citizens.

Dr Mirza, while talking to media, said that the holiday of all medical staff has been suspended at the hospitals came under the administration of the federal government. The special assistant said that he is personally monitoring the anti-dengue wards established at the federally-run hospitals.

He clarified that the government will not tolerate any kind of negligence by the medical staff during the treatment of dengue patients. Mirza asked concerned officers to ensure supplies of anti-dengue medicines and facilities of laboratory tests.

Mirza told media that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) is taking steps on emergency basis to stop spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

