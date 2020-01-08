‘Govt to take more steps after reducing prices of medicines’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, has hinted that more steps are likely to be taken by the government after giving relief to the nationals through reducing prices of 89 medicines, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Dr Zafar Mirza, in his statement to media, said that the prices of 89 medicines were reduced up to 15 per cent after the approval of the federal cabinet under Medicine Policy 2018. The medicines came in the category include cholesterol, blood pressure, and anti-biotic drugs.

The latest decision will provide relief to the nationals, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had notified reduction in prices of 89 medicines on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet reduced the prices in its meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, has said that the federal cabinet had decided to reduce prices of 89 medicines by 15 per cent. He said the prices of several life-saving drugs have also been reduced.

The decision has now come into force with the notification.

The prices of the medicines have been reduced under the Drug Regulatory Act.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his instructions urged for immediate implementation on the decision and directed stern against those taking more amount than the fixed price.

“The decision has been taken under the Medicine Pricing Policy 2018,” he said. The decision of drugs prices reduction will come into fore forthwith, he added.

The older laws will be reviewed and a new policy will be announced soon, he added.

