Dr Zafar Mirza briefs parliamentary committee on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said coronavirus detection test at the government level is being done at free of cost, ARY News reported.

Briefing the Parliamentary Committee on coronavirus, Dr Zafar Mirza said currently Pakistan has capacity of 6584 tests. “The government is trying to expand the capacity upto 2000 tests”, he continued.

He said a 10-member committee of pathologists has been formed, which will forward their recommendations about coronavirus tests in the country.

The committee will review the new ways of coronavirus tests as currently tests are being conducted via PCR machines.

Dr Mirza said social distancing is the only way to control over the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser is currently chairing a meeting of the 25-member parliamentary committee on coronavirus pandemic at Parliament House.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally on Monday jumped to 3277 cases as 397 more COVID-19 patients were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours, the national dashboard maintained by the federal ministry of health showed.

