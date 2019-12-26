ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza says reforms are underway at a large scale in the health sector.

He was talking to the Deputy Health Minister of Iran, who called on him at his office in the federal capital, today.

He said Pakistan and Iran are taking advantage from each other’s experience in the health sector.”Our medical experts have learnt a lot from the primary healthcare system of Iran.”

During the meeting, they also discussed matters pertaining to the health sector in detail.

Last week, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to patients at the public sector hospitals across the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new OPD block at the Federal General Hospital, Zafar Mirza had said, “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, major reforms are being implemented in the health sector and health facilities are being upgraded to provide better facilities to the patients.”

