ISLAMABAD: The government sources revealed that Dr Zafar Mirza has been asked to tender resignation as special assistant to prime minister on health, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

It emerged that Dr Zafar Mirza has not stepped down as SAPM on health on his own decision. He has been asked to resign by PMO over showing poor performance in the health sector.

Sources further revealed that he failed to complete the tasks assigned to him by the federal government including special steps for curbing coronavirus pandemic, price controlling of medicines and improving the administrative system of the state-owned hospitals.

PM’s focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and the federal minister Asad Umar were seen working on the frontline to eliminate the pandemic.

Read: PM’s special aide on Digital Pakistan steps down

Dr Zafar Mirza had also failed to improve the administrative system of the country’s hospitals which led to the premier’s outrage in a federal cabinet session over the SAPM’s poor performance. Moreover, the top court had also raised questions about his performance in the health sector.

Sources added that Dr Mirza was in contact with the higher authorities minutes before announcing his resignation where he was told to step down as SAPM.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza announced on Twitter that he has resigned from his post.

“I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Pakistan on a personal invitation of PM Imran Khan after leaving the World Health Organization (WHO). It was a privilege to serve Pakistan,” he said.

“I worked hard and honestly. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when Covid-19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort.”

Comments

comments