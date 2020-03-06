Draft plan prepared to envisage economic diplomacy strategy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared a draft plan for envisaging economic diplomacy strategy which focuses to enhance Pakistan’s trade and exports with foreign countries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The draft plan was prepared during a high-level meeting of the steering committee for economic diplomacy under the chair of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Moeed Yusuf said that the federal government has prioritised restoration of its economy. He directed concerned ministries, institutions and departments to strengthen coordination.

The high-level officials have also tabled recommendations sought for the finalisation of economic diplomacy strategy of the government.

In December last year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had highlighted the benefits of economic diplomacy, saying that it has a vital role in attracting investments.

While addressing the launching ceremony of Vision FO in Islamabad on December 6 last year, FM Qureshi said the launch of the new website of the Foreign Office will help enhance accessibility and it will be more informative for the visitors.

He said that the Vision F.O. will ensure a vibrant and effective foreign policy to protect political and economic interest of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that the diplomatic corps should look into the memorandums of understanding and other agreements, Pakistan has signed with various countries, and devise a policy how they can be used for improving lives of common people.

Highlighting importance and contributions of Pakistani expatriates, the foreign minister said our envoys need to tap the huge potential of Pakistani diaspora living in European and other countries.

