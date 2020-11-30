WATCH: Dragon-like sea creatures wash up on beach

In a bizarre incident, dozens of dragon-like blue sea creatures have washed up on a beach Cape Town in South Africa.

According to the details, around 20 dragon-like strange creatures, known as Blue Dragons of glacus atlanticus, were spotted on Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town.

Local resident, Maria Wagener, found the creatures when she was strolling on the coast. She shared their pictures on her Facebook page, saying that she had never seen the animals before, despite living near the beach for most of her life.

Wagener said that she often helps creatures that wash up on the beach. However, she kept her distance from the blue dragons as her instincts told her they may be dangerous, Time Now News reported.

“They’re a bit like a sea scorpion. They are small, about an inch in length. They’re blue on the top and white underneath,” said Wagener.

“I probably would have put them back in the sea if I’d had something to lift them. So no, I didn’t touch them!” she added.

“There were also a variety of other species of sea life. There were little blue crabs, Portuguese men o’ war, and blue shells called Janthina janthina,” Wagener said.

