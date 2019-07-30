Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, HBO Drama Series ‘Watchmen’, will debut in October.

The drama series is based on original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempts to break new ground of its own. Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by Damon Lindelof, Emmy winner for “Lost” and HBO’s “The Leftovers”.

WATCHMEN reunites Lindelof with Regina King (HBO’s “The Leftovers, Oscar® winner for “If Beale Street Could Talk”).

King leads the cast as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in The Tulsa Police Force and another as wife and mother of three. The cast also includes Jeremy Irons as the aging and imperious Lord of a British Manor, Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police, Jean Smart as FBI Agent Laurie Blake, Tim Blake Nelson as Detective Looking Glass; Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks.

