DRAP to launch crackdown against illegal advertising of medicines

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to take action against illegal advertisement of medicines by Pharmaceuticals companies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the DRAP had issued a letter to all its departments in provinces and the capital to take action against the illegal advertisement of medicines.

In a statement on Sunday, the DRAP spokesperson said action will also be taken against doctors who participate in the advertisements under Drug Act 1976.

“Doctors’ offers on media for treatment of diseases were also against the law,” said DRAP spokesperson.

The illegal promotion of unregistered medicines in country is a serious violation of rules and raises concern over the safety of public health, reads a statement.

The DRAP in its order directed drugs inspectors to take action against such advertisements and submit their reports to offices in the first 15 days of the month.

