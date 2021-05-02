DRAP wants people to report drug unavailibility, overpricing on new helpline

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has Sunday taken notice of the irregularities in drug pricing across the country with reports of profiteering and hoarding of essential drugs and has put up a helpline for citizens to report any upward price difference and seek information of any sort, ARY News reported.

The federal drug regulator has announced its toll-free helpline: 0800-03727 for the masses to report any wrongdoing by pharmacies and drug markets in terms of pricing and hoarding.

The availability of Actemra injection is being ensured everywhere as the drug authority takes due steps to curb any forged inflation and panic in the drug market said DRAP in its announcement today as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to mar the health sector and economy.

Earlier this month, DRAP prohibited medical practitioners, via a circular, from writing brand names of medicines in prescriptions.

“The doctors in their prescriptions should write the generic formula of the medicines,” the regulatory authority said in its advisory.

“The DRAP has made it unlawful for doctors to write the medicine’s manufacturer’s name in their prescriptions,” according to the circular.

“It is a common practice that the private, as well as government hospitals’ doctors, write the ‘brand name’ of a medicine in their prescriptions with expensive price.” “The patients become overburdened to purchase expensive medicines of a specific brand,” the DRAP circular read.

