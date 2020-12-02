DRAP introduces online application system

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday launched the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) online application system to facilitate pharmaceutical manufacturers.

While addressing the launching ceremony, the SAPM Faisal said that the launch of the online system proves that that DRAP was moving towards complete transparency and efficiency in line with PM’s vision.

Under the new online system, applicants will now be able to see the progress made on their requests in real-time throughout the application life cycle.

PIRIMS was developed by DRAP in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Promoting Quality of Medicine Pulse (PQM+) Program.

The online application management system links the functions of licensing, registration, inspection, post market surveillance and pharmacovigilance on one platform.

Applicants can keep track of their applications for registration and licensing functions of therapeutic goods and manufacturers with realistic timelines.

Read More: DRAP suggests 38 pc reduction in Remdesivir injection price: sources

The software is developed according to international standards of data and supports Common Technical Document (CTD) submission, online inspection reporting of pharmaceutical firms, quality assurance and market surveillance of medicines and adverse drug reaction reporting.

Comments

comments