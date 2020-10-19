DRAP notifies 22 to 35 percent increase in prices of 253 medicines

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has increased prices of 253 medicines upto 22 to 35 percent, ARY News reported on Monday.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the regulatory body. This is the second increase in the prices of medicines in a month.

President Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) Noor Mohammad Mahar has demanded of the federal government to take back the recent hike in the prices of medicines.

He said that notification which was issued on October 5 has been made public today.

Read more: Hike in prices of 94 life-saving drugs by DRAP ‘inevitable’: SAPM

On September 24, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was ‘inevitable’ to ensure availability of the medicines.

Dr Faisal Sultan, while talking to media in Islamabad, said that a ‘reasonable increase’ was made in prices of 94 essential drugs by the DRAP. Pharmaceutical companies usually stop production of some medicines if prices are not increasing, he said, adding a halt in production by the pharmaceutical companies create a shortage of drugs across the country.

Comments

comments