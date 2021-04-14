Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man faints to see his $700,000 dream house turning into nightmare

Dream-house-man-nightmare-disaster-2-

SYDNEY: A man’s dream to own a dream home has turned into a nightmare after the finished building was just half a house which entailed a ‘mix up’ with the developer. 

Bishnu Aryal, from Nepal, saved up enough money for the house of his dreams, to splash a cool $700,000 AUD (Rs1.06 billion) for the Sydney plot and the building.

Bishnu Aryal, from Nepal, saved up enough money for the house of his dreams, to splash a cool $700,000 AUD (Rs 4 crore) for the Sydney plot and build.

He shifted to Australia for a new life and saved cautiously for about a decade of his life. He signed an agreement for the building with Zac Homes for $322,400 (Rs49 million), on top of a separate land purchase for $398,950 (Rs70 million) in the suburb of Edmondson Park in Sydney’s southwest.
He says that miscommunication with the builder, Zac Homes, has turned his dream house into a disaster.

The father of two now only has ‘half the property’ he had been hoping for.

The father-of-two now only has 'half the property' he had been hoping for - leaving him to nearly faint when he finally saw the unusual property.

Speaking to local media, Aryal said: “I called the supervisor and asked him what’s going on, why is the house like this? And he said, ‘It’s a duplex, semi duplex, and I nearly fainted that day.”

“Where’s my house? I want the rest of my house. It’s not a free-standing house, it’s not a duplex, it’s half a house. And it looks embarrassing,” he added.

READ: Minor boy strangled to death by sister for objecting her to long chat with friend

According to reports, the agreement was for a free-standing home but, three years later, Aryal was left in a predicament when he checked the progress and realized that the contractors had built a duplex on half the block, with a huge windowless grey wall erected down the middle.

Aryal admitted that his English isn’t perfect, but he said he didn’t sign up for half a house

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Two alligators enjoy chin scratches in reptile zoo, video goes viral

Offbeat

Minor boy strangled to death by sister for objecting her to long chat with friend

Offbeat

WATCH: Man discovers 19th-century tunnel beneath his home

Offbeat

Woman refuses to return Rs183mn deposited in her bank account by mistake

[X] Close