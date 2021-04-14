Man faints to see his $700,000 dream house turning into nightmare
SYDNEY: A man’s dream to own a dream home has turned into a nightmare after the finished building was just half a house which entailed a ‘mix up’ with the developer.
Bishnu Aryal, from Nepal, saved up enough money for the house of his dreams, to splash a cool $700,000 AUD (Rs1.06 billion) for the Sydney plot and the building.
The father of two now only has ‘half the property’ he had been hoping for.
Speaking to local media, Aryal said: “I called the supervisor and asked him what’s going on, why is the house like this? And he said, ‘It’s a duplex, semi duplex, and I nearly fainted that day.”
“Where’s my house? I want the rest of my house. It’s not a free-standing house, it’s not a duplex, it’s half a house. And it looks embarrassing,” he added.
According to reports, the agreement was for a free-standing home but, three years later, Aryal was left in a predicament when he checked the progress and realized that the contractors had built a duplex on half the block, with a huge windowless grey wall erected down the middle.
Aryal admitted that his English isn’t perfect, but he said he didn’t sign up for half a house