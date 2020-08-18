WATCH: World’s first drive-in haunted house launched

For the first time, a horror production company launched drive-in haunted house in Japan to keep customers and the performers safe from the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, Kowagarasetai, a production company, launched what it called the world’s first drive-in haunted house amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking to journalists, Kowagarasetai founder said, “With the virus, I knew there would be no way we could have a traditional haunted house, with all that screaming in a small confined space.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said, “When I read that drive-through theaters were making a comeback, it was my ‘aha’ moment.”

He said that a haunted house costs $75 for customers who bring their own cars, or $85 to borrow a car from the company. The borrowed cars feature protective plastic on the inside that is changed for each customer.

Customers’ vehicles are cleaned after each performance, but the company cautions that some fake blood may remain. Kowagarasetai’s website states, “We cannot remove every drop of blood. It will be clean enough to drive on the road.”

Comments

comments