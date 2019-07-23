Drive against wrong-way drivers initiated in Karachi

KARACHI: After a successful drive against the bikers, riding without helmets, the traffic police has initiated action against the drivers/ riders who travel wrong way, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the SSP traffic police, Asad Malhi, more than 50 citizens have been locked up over violating the traffic rules.

“The citizens are being arrested under section 279 of violating traffic rules”, he said.

He advised the citizens not to violate the traffic laws else, bail will only be granted from the court.

The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 7,471 motorcyclists for not wearing a helmet.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the police also seized 4,566 motorcycles on the 22nd day of the special campaign titled “No Helmet-No Ride”.

The traffic police also recovered Rs1.2 million in terms of fine.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Karachi, Jawed Ali Mehar said that Rs.40 million fine was imposed, 0.3 million tickets were issued and 1,84,000 motorcycles were impounded in violation of the helmet use during 21 days -long special campaign, by the Traffic Police.

