KARACHI: In a horrible accident, an overspeeding car turned out of control and ploughed into a security camp established outside a bungalow in the Khayaban-e-Shehbaz neighbourhood of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The terrorising footage of the accident has been obtained by ARY News that showed the vehicle was seen following another car on the road. The driver tried to overtake his vehicle but it hit the block edge on the road before ploughing into the security camp.

While changing its lane, the driver lost control over the vehicle and slammed into the security camp outside.

Rescue sources said that the driver of the house owner has died and three others including two police officials were wounded by the hit of the vehicle. The injured were shifted to a private hospital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South told the media that the vehicle was taken into custody by the police.

Moreover, the driver of the vehicle, who is identified as Sultan and sustained injuries in the accident, was also arrested. He was taken to Jinnah Hospital for medical care.

The deceased driver of the house owner was identified as Laiq, whereas, the wounded police officials include Farhan and head constable Shehbaz.

Earlier in May last year, at least one person had lost his life and three others sustained injuries after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a vehicle at a traffic intersection in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city.

Surveillance video of the harrowing traffic accident obtained by ARY NEWS showed negligence on part of both the drivers that led to the incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The footage had shown a white SUV coming towards the traffic intersection at a speed what police described later as 80 kilometres when suddenly a black Civic appears at the edge of the lane.

It could be seen in the video how motorcyclists and vehicles on the opposite lane avoided any major injuries as white SUV flew above their heads. The black vehicle could also be seen moving upside down on the road as people rushed to check out the injured.

Comments

comments