A 26-year-old drunk driver was miraculously survived after he lost his control over the vehicle running at 125 mph crashed into the sea off of Majorca.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Son Veri, Nou, Majorca when the motorist on drugs crashed his vehicle Skoda Fabia into the sea after hurtling off a cliff.

The report said pedestrians dived out of the way to save themselves which smashed into rocks and rip chunks off the vehicle while racing across the bumpy clifftops, Dailmail UK reported.

A group of passing cyclists jumped into the water to drag the driver out of the submerged car, and emergency crews were scrambled to the crash site.

The unnamed driver, who reportedly belongs to a Spanish island, sustained injuries and rushed to the hospital in Son Espases.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, before being charged with a crime against traffic security, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs – the latter offence he is reported to have admitted, without specifying the drugs, the report added.

Divers have been sent to the wreckage to check for any further victims despite the driver claimed he had been travelling alone.

A video of the operation shows them kitted up in full scuba gear, rolling backwards off the sponsons of a RIB floating near the sunken car.

Comments

comments