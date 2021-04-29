Drivers stop on highway to move lane-blocking mattresses

CHICAGO: In order to remove multiple mattresses that were blocking lanes of traffic, drivers got out of their vehicles on a busy highway in Chicago.

According to the details, the mattresses were spotted in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290, the Eisenhower Expressway. The mattresses were creating obstacles in the flow of traffic and blocking the center lanes.

Meanwhile, a driver ended up stopping his car to remove the mattresses from the highway and he was soon joined by other drivers.

The origin of the road obstructions is not known yet.

Comments

comments