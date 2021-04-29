Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Drivers stop on highway to move lane-blocking mattresses

CHICAGO: In order to remove multiple mattresses that were blocking lanes of traffic, drivers got out of their vehicles on a busy highway in Chicago.  

According to the details, the mattresses were spotted in the inbound lanes of Interstate 290, the Eisenhower Expressway. The mattresses were creating obstacles in the flow of traffic and blocking the center lanes.

Meanwhile, a driver ended up stopping his car to remove the mattresses from the highway and he was soon joined by other drivers.

The origin of the road obstructions is not known yet.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Man spends six years to park his car in every slot at supermarket

Offbeat

WATCH: Women have lucky escape after balcony collapses on them

Offbeat

Eight-foot long alligator blocks traffic on Texas bridge

Offbeat

VIDEO: California home overrun by migrating birds

[X] Close