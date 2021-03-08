Driving licence branch official suspended after seen collecting bribe in video

KARACHI: An official at Karachi’s Korangi driving licence (DL) branch was suspended after he was caught on camera extorting a bribe for issuance of a driving licence, ARY News reported on Monday.

The top police brass swung into action after ARY News aired footage showing the driving licence officer taking a bribe from a citizen. He has been suspended from his post.

DSP Arshad Siddique has been made an inquiry officer to probe the matter and ascertain the truth.

Aslam Mirani, who works at the DL branch’s motor vehicle inspector office, is purportedly seen taking bribe in a video clip recorded by a citizen.

Also Read: 3 Karachi policemen suspended as video shows they collected ‘bribes’

On being contacted, the citizen told ARY News that, “Initially, I deposited a fee [for the issuance of a driving licence] but I failed an eyesight test. Someone put me in contact with Mirani who then called me directly to his office saving me the hassle of obtaining a token.”

At first, he said, the official asked him for an Rs3,000 bribe besides paying the licence fee but agreed on Rs2,500.

Comments

comments