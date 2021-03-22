WATCH: Drone flies into volcano eruption to shoot epic video

REYKJANES: In an incredible incident, a videographer managed to shoot a video of a volcano eruption by using his POV drone in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

In the video, melted orange magma can be seen flowing from the volcano. Bjorn Steinbekk, videographer, managed to give us a glimpse of the kind of devastation the Iceland volcano lava flow caused through his drone.

The grey and red path that the Iceland volcano lava river has paved for itself looks like something an evil villain from DC or Marvel would walk on.

The 30-second video ends with the drone going over the top of the mountain, with boiling hot lava spewing at the perfect timing, giving us a sight to truly behold.

The drone luckily managed to escape the hot melting lava that squirted right out, bringing back the footage which the guy later uploaded for all the world to see.

This was the first eruption in the region in 800 years, just 40 kilometres from Iceland’s capital. Lava engulfed around one square kilometre of the area just four hours after the eruption commenced, local media reported.

In 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull volcano had resulted in a huge ash cloud that halted approximately 90,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes. Surprisingly, this recent explosion isn’t expected to spew as much ash or smoke.

