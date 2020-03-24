WATCH: Drone walks dog amid coronavirus shutdown   

In the face of worsening coronavirus pandemic, the authorities, across the word, are enforcing lockdown but a man found a new way to walk his dog on the streets.

In a video that went viral on social media a man can be seen using a drone to walk his dog on the road during the shutdown in Cyprus.

The man, Vakis Demetriou shared his experiment on his Instagram, showing his dog walking up a residential street with a small drone following close behind holding the leash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On 5th day of quarantine, he said, “Stay home safe but don’t forget your dog’s happiness.”

He operated the drone from a nearby balcony while his friend filmed the dog and the drone on the street.

Demetriou is not the first person to have the idea of using a drone to walk his dog.

In 2017, Drones Direct tried to market a product called the Dog Drone, which would use GPS data to lead dogs through a pre-set walking paths.

The base model sold for $2,590 but it wasn’t available online and could only be purchased in the showroom of Drones Direct, a retailer in Huddlesfield, England.

Because of drone use laws, it would be illegal for the person piloting the drone to lose sight of it, making it necessary for the dog owner to follow along on every walk the drone and dog went out on.

This restriction undermined one of the device’s main selling points, allowing a dog owner to stay on the couch while the robots took their dog out for 30 minutes.

The drone also had no mechanism for picking up dog feces which would inevitably become an issue over repeated use.

A shelter in West Yorkshire found a less fraught use for drones, using them as a toy for highly active dogs to chase back and forth across an open field.

Comments

comments