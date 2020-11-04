Drop scene in Faisalabad lady doctor kidnap case

FAISALABAD: In a drop scene of a lady doctor who was kidnapped from Kanal Road Faisalabad two days ago, the case turned out to be a hoax, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Father of the female doctor Kashaf Qayoom registered a complaint with the police that his daughter has been kidnapped.

Dr Kashaf while recording her statement before the Sessions court of Faisalabad, said that she went with her husband Kazim on her own will. “I was never kidnapped.”

The lady doctor said she was being pressurized to take divorce from her husband and was being harassed.

On Monday, the father of Dr Kashaf alleged that her daughter was kidnapped while on her way to the hospital.

“My daughter was on her way to the Civil Hospital for duty in the gynaecology department,” Dr. Kashaf’s father had said in his statement before the police.

The rickshaw driver in his statement had told the police that four armed men stopped his vehicle on gunpoint and forcefully taken Dr. Kashaf, who was commuting in his rickshaw, with them.

