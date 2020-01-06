Drop scene in Karachi ‘mugger’ brothers’ torture case  

KARACHI: In an apparent drop scene, the case of two brothers who were tortured over mugging claims in Karachi has taken a new turn as it emerged on Monday that they were beaten up from rival group over financial issues, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the mystery around the case was resolved by police authorities using CCTV footage of the incident.

It was revealed that the brothers-Taimur and Shaheryar- went to Bara Market in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area of the city to purchase some material for their pigeons.

“Those involved in the torture had a personal feud with the victims over monetary matters,” said the family, which also refused to lodge any formal complaint against the elements who tortured the brothers.

The family claimed that the alleged men involved in thrashing has formally apologized over the incident. “We have accepted their apology as we are poor people and do not want any action against the culprits that could create problems for us,” the family said.

The police has also adopted its traditional approach in solving the issue and had decided to bury the case under the wraps without taking any legal action against the accused, whose torture could have claimed lives of innocent men in the name of street criminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 04, two brothers were made subject to a brutal beatdown at the hands of a mob, claiming that both individuals were robbers.

According to details, the mob cornered the brothers in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area of Karachi near a marketplace and levied allegations of theft against them.

The mob claimed that the two brothers had robbed a man who had just made a transaction from a nearby ATM.

