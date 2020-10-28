Drop Scene: ‘kidnapped’ Layyah female polio worker was with husband

LAYYAH: In a drop scene of female polio-worker going ‘missing’ from Chowk Azam area of Layyah district, Punjab, the case turned out to be a hoax, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Father of the female polio worker registered a complaint with the police that she has been kidnapped. The police later found out that lady Rukhsana actually went away with her husband named Tasawwur while she was still on duty.

Rukhsana and Tasawwur are husband and wife who had their marriage certificate with them, the police said.

Police said they acquired the copy of the marriage certificate and that the complaint of kidnapping made to police via a call to 15 helpline was a lie.

However, an investigation over her father’s complaint is nevertheless underway, the police noted.

Separately, in successful bids to thwart kidnapping for ransom, where different abductors had held hostage three individuals from Multan, the police have retrieved earlier today the captured persons and detained the alleged culprits.

Multan Police reportedly foiled kidnapping of two individuals, namely Kaneez Mai and Maryam Bibi, against whom the kidnapper had demanded a ransom amount of Rs150 million from the aggrieved.

The kidnappers abducted Kaneez Mai and Maryam Bibi from Makhdum Rashid area of Multan. However, the police have now recovered them and arrested the alleged kidnappers today.

In another kidnapping bid which originally transpired in Multan on Oct 9, wherein the abductors had kidnapped one Shoaib, the police have recovered him from Peshawar.

