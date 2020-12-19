Drug smuggling network using educated youngsters busted

KARACHI: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) on Saturday busted a drug smuggling network in the Sindh province that used educated youngsters to transport narcotics from Balochistan to Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, arrests were made by the law-enforcing authorities from Jacobabad, and during the initial probe, it was revealed that the group used educated youngsters for smuggling drugs into the Sindh province from Balochistan.

One of the smugglers identified as Daniyal revealed during the probe that the narcotics was smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi, where it was supplied to a man named Khilji, who organizes private parties attended by influential people and top government officials.

He revealed that luxury vehicles were used to smuggle the drugs and hundreds of thousands of rupees were paid for a successful consignment. “The last consignment before the arrest was to be delivered to Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city,” he said.

He further revealed that the security personnel posted at check-posts from Balochistan to Jacobabad used to receive bribes to allow drug smuggling.

In yet another action against such elements, Karachi police on December 11 claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal allegedly part of an inter-provincial drug-supply group from the city in a raid carried out at National Highway.

Read More: PM urges nationals to fight against drug menace alongside ANF, police

According to details, Steel Town police carried out a raid at National Highway to arrest Ghous Lashari aka Ghousu. He is part of an inter-provincial drug supply gang, besides also having involvement in terror activities, attacks on police personnel, and other criminal activities, said the police.

His name was also included in a book of most wanted criminals.

Comments

comments