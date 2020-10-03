International drug traffickers arrested from Arabian sea

ISLAMABAD: The international forces with the help of Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Wing seized a huge cache of drugs worth billions of rupees during a sea operation, ARY News reported.

According to details, the international forces conducted a raid in the Arabian sea of Maldives and arrested international drug traffickers. The forces also recovered a huge cache of drugs during the operation.

The arrests of drug traffickers and operation became successful due to timely intelligence sharing by Pakistan’s ANF Intelligence Wing (Special Investigation Cell).

Earlier in September, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Wing recovered contraband items worth millions of rupees in Karachi and arrested an accused.

Sources privy to the development said that raid was carried out at a water geyser and tandoor warehouse in Karachi’s area of Clifton.

Read More: Pakistan Navy, ANF jointly seize 100kg of heroin in sea raid

The contraband items were to be exported to Qatar after concealing them into a water geyser, when the ANF team raided at the warehouse and arrested an accused named Mushtaq. The recovered contraband items are said to be worth millions of rupees in the international market.

Comments

comments