Drugs worth Rs 10 mn recovered in Karachi raid, dealer arrested

KARACHI: Excise authorities on Wednesday claimed to nab a drug peddler in the city, recovering a huge cache of heroin and ice drugs worth Rs 10 million from his possession, ARY NEWS reported.

According to excise officials, a raid was carried out in the in Landhi sector four near KDA Park and nabbed a drug dealer identified as Afzal.

The department recovered one kilogram of heroin and four hundred grams of ice drugs from his possession while a motorcycle was also taken into possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been launched as well. The authorities claimed that the seized items are reported to be of over 10 million rupees in the international market.

On 26 November 2019, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to establish a Sindh Task Force for Anti-Narcotics.

The chief minister took the decision during a high-level meeting in Karachi.

The task force to be known as the ‘Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics’ would comprise of Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, ministers and secretaries of Excise and Health, Law Advisor, Regional Director of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and provincial heads of national intelligence agencies.

The chief minister, in consultation with all the agencies, decided to constitute three committees under the taskforce. DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari would head a committee for surveillance of borders.

Another committee under the IGP Sindh would monitor and conduct operations with the support of Rangers.

The third committee would be under Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab to strengthen prosecution to prosecute narcotics-related cases in the courts of law.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to notify the Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics Control and also directed IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to prepare tasks for the committees in consultation with the Rangers and other agencies.

