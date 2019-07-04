One arrested over recovery of 15 kg hashish from car in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Excise and Narcotics Control squad arrested a man after recovery of a huge quantity of drugs during a raid conducted at Peshawar’s Ring Road on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The man, Ehsan Elahi, was arrested by the Excise and Narcotics Control squad over the recovery of 15 kilograms of charas (hashish) from a government number plate car.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officer Saim Khan told media that Elahi has introduced himself as a government employee.

A case was registered against the accused person under narcotics act at Badh Bir police station.

Earlier on May 21, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials had discovered drugs concealed in trousers from Bacha Khan Airport.

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to Doha, Qatar was quashed by ANF when a contingent of trousers meant for export was seized from the cargo terminal.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the inner linings of the trousers and were stitched into the clothing, the parcel was sent by a textile company in Hangu and was Doha bound.

An F.I.R was registered against M.T.F trading company which was responsible for sending the cargo.

