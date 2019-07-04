Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


One arrested over recovery of 15 kg hashish from car in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Excise and Narcotics Control squad arrested a man after recovery of a huge quantity of drugs during a raid conducted at Peshawar’s Ring Road on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The man, Ehsan Elahi, was arrested by the Excise and Narcotics Control squad over the recovery of 15 kilograms of charas (hashish) from a government number plate car.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officer Saim Khan told media that Elahi has introduced himself as a government employee.

A case was registered against the accused person under narcotics act at Badh Bir police station.

Read More: Man trafficking drugs hidden in fruits arrested at Peshawar Airport

Earlier on May 21, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials had discovered drugs concealed in trousers from Bacha Khan Airport.

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to Doha, Qatar was quashed by ANF when a contingent of trousers meant for export was seized from the cargo terminal.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the inner linings of the trousers  and were stitched into the clothing, the parcel was sent by a textile company in Hangu and was Doha bound.

An F.I.R was registered against M.T.F trading company which was responsible for sending the cargo.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PHC stops private schools from charging summer vacation fee

Pakistan

PM Imran, CJCSC Gen Hayat discuss matters related to armed forces

Pakistan

Some elements want to rescind 18th Amendment: Zardari

Pakistan

Communications ministry recovers Rs7.88 billion through audit


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close