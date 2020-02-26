Drugs, weapons worth Rs 600mn seized in Pakistan Coast Guards raids   

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Wednesday recovered weapons and drugs worth upto Rs 600 million in separate actions, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PCG spokesman, in first action, the law enforcement authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle and during search recovered weapons including small machine gun (SMG) and a pistol and ammunition. 150 kilograms of charas and nine kilogram of heroine was also recovered during the raid.

The PCG personnel nabbed four person, who were carrying the drugs to smuggle it abroad.

In another action near Naka Khari check-post, the authorities recovered 45 kilograms of charas from a container and nabbed one person for his alleged role in trying to smuggle the drugs.

The authorities shifted the five accused nabbed during the separate raids to another location for further investigation into the matter.

In April 2019, Pakistan Coast Guards in a raid at Old Marine (Jiwani) area in Balochistan coastal belt seized 350 kilogrammes of hashish.

The coast guards on a tip-off seized 350 kilogrammes of hashish which was buried along the Jiwani beach.

The cost of the captured high quality hashish in the international market is estimated upto Rs3.45 billion, a spokesperson of the coast guards said.

The drug consignment was likely to smuggle out of the country, officials said.

