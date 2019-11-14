DSP martyred in Peshawar, miscreants open fire on vehicle

PESHAWAR: DSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was shot to death early in the day by unidentified men in Chamkani area of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The assailants opened fire on a moving vehicle with DSP, Ghaniur Rehman Khan resulting in his martyrdom whereas four more people alongside Rehman in the vehicle who have been reported, critically injured.

Among the injured were, the driver, and law enforcement officials.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the heinous murder and act of terrorism.

CM-KPK offered his condolences on the loss to the bereaved family along with directing the best healthcare facilities for those injured.

The chief minister also directed the Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to complete the investigations as soon as possible and submit a report to him, personally.

Yesterday, three security personnel were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

