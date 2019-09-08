DSP, SHO among eight policemen arrested for torturing woman in Vehari

VEHARI: Eight policemen, a DSP and SHO among them, were arrested for inflicting torture on a woman here on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody over allegedly stealing gold jewelry and was then subjected to torture by the police.

The policemen dropped her outside her house when her condition deteriorated owing to severe torture.

When the reports of the police torture on the woman made it to newsrooms, Punjab police chief Arif Nawaz Khan swung into action and ordered the arrest of the police officers involved in the incident.

A case has been registered against 13 people, including eight policemen. All the nominated suspects have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the woman has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Vehari where she is undergoing treatment.

Her brother told media that they were satisfied with the measures thus far taken by the provincial government and demanded that all the suspects be arrested in order to provide them complete justice.

