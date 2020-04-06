Alleged kidnappers of Dua Mangi, Bisma handed over to police on 7-day physical remand

KARACHI: Abduction cases of Dua Mangi and Bisma were heard in the Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday, a plethora of revelations made in proceedings, ARY News reported.

The investigations carried out by the local police in the matter revealed that both Bisma and Dua Mangi were kidnapped from the Darakhshan area of the mega city.

The court was told that an identification of suspects has been carried out prior to the hearing and the victims have revealed the identities of their abductors.

Police also told the court that the kidnappers asked for and took ransom from the effected families and then released the girls.

It was also revealed in the hearing that the abductors when traced and tracked opened fire on law enforcment officials but were nabbed.

Others involved in the crime still remain at large and the police are still on the lookout for them.

The detained accused have been awarded a seven-day physical remand which shall end on April 14.

