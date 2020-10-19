Dual face of Sindh govt exposed over Safdar Awan’s arrest

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan was on Monday granted bail in a case pertaining to violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day before, ARY News reported.

The husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was released on bail by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.

The arrest and release of PML-N leader Safdar have exposed the dual face of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led-Sindh government who earlier said that the provincial govt had no role in Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s arrest.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s tweet in which she said police barged in her hotel room and arrested her husband, PPP’s Ghani said: “Capt Safdar was not arrested on the Sindh government’s instructions.”

According to ARY News, Assistant Attorney General (AAG) for the Sindh government opposed the release of the PML-N leader during the hearing of the case in Judicial Magistrate East Wazir Memon.

During the hearing, the lawyers of the PML-N leader while giving their arguments in the case demanded to quash the case against Capt (retd) Safdar. “The case is registered under article 63 of the penal laws, however, the CCTV footage of the Quaid’s mausoleum clearly shows that he was not carrying any weapon,” they argued.

The PML-N lawyers further said that the case was registered with sinister intention and therefore should be quashed immediately.

The PML-N stalwart was arrested by Sindh police earlier on Monday morning in the case.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz, wife of Safdar Awan in a tweet had said that her husband was taken into custody by the police after breaking the room of a private hotel, in which the couple was staying.

